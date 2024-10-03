American Trust Has $358,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

American Trust grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.