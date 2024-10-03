American Trust Has $435,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Trust lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $850.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $930.96. The company has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $567.57 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

