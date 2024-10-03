American Trust Has $477,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,815 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 925,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 58,180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in eBay by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $66.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

