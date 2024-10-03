American Trust Invests $159,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 521,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,282,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

