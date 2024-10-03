American Trust Invests $233,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,064,000 after buying an additional 16,512,911 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 63,021,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,973,000 after buying an additional 7,886,538 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NU by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,062,000 after acquiring an additional 253,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

