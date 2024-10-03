American Trust Lowers Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

