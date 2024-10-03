American Trust Lowers Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $170.59 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

