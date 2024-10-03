American Trust Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,789,000 after purchasing an additional 357,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,533,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 220,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

