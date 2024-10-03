American Trust Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,912,892.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at $721,912,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $918.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $871.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

