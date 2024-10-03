American Trust Sells 120 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $627.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $639.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $583.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.