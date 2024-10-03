American Trust Sells 1,255 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

