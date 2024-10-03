American Trust Sells 259 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AON by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $348.77 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.02.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

