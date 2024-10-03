American Trust Sells 3,780 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

American Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $94.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

