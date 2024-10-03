American Trust Sells 83 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American Trust lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $423.20 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.94 and its 200-day moving average is $471.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.