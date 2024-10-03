American Trust Trims Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PR opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

