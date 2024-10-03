American Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,888,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $166.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

