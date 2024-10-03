American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Holdings Increased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 195.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,685,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 974,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 876,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 631,070 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 442,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 520,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 209,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. American Vanguard had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,905 shares in the company, valued at $248,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 33,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $189,921.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,047,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,340.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 163,047 shares of company stock worth $938,205. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

