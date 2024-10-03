American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

