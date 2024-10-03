Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$1.79. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 135,569 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The stock has a market cap of C$295.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.60 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2733017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

