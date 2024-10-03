AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 13.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 65.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

