AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 20,123 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,995,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $126,615,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $274.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.