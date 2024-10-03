AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires Shares of 60,279 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $353.54.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.