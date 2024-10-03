AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 29,602 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $114.23 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $114.32. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

