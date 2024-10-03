AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 39,600 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

