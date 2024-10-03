AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Shares of 75,010 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
