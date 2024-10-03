AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

