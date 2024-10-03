AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.03.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $725.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

