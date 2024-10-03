AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

UBS opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

