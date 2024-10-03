AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $31.62 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

