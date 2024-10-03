AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $63.23 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,745 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $63,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

