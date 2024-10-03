AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 166.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $158,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.33. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.90.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

