AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $15.55 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 678,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOC opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

