AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $5.92 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 85,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,599 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.14 and its 200 day moving average is $258.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

