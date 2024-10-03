AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 51,390 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,390 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 345,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 235.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

