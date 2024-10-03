AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

