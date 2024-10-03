AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 914,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,413 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

