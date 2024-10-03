Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,081,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,452,000 after purchasing an additional 338,515 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

