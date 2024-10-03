Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

