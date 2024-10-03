Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETHO. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000.

ETHO opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $188.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

