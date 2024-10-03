Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

