Analysts Set Expectations for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $532.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $53.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 78.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 173.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

