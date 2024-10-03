Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $260.83

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $298.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $298.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

