Analysts Set Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Price Target at $37.17

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several research firms have commented on VIK. Bank of America increased their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Viking will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

