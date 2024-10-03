Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Price Target at $163.90

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.90.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $181.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $184.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

