Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 3rd (ABOS, AIOT, AMZN, ATLX, BCTX, BIGC, BITF, BTDR, CAG, CALX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 3rd:
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $149.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
