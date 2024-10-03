Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI):

10/2/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $102.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $95.92. 818,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,547. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

