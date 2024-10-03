Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Verizon Communications (VZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) recently:

10/1/2024 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Verizon Communications had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,737,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

