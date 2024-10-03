Analyzing SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMC Entertainment and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Park City Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million N/A N/A Park City Group $19.10 million 17.18 $5.59 million $0.27 66.85

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

Park City Group beats SMC Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

