Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

