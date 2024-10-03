Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Fiserv stock opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $182.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.